Super Bowl

Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

The tennis legend joined her fellow Compton native for his performance of "Not Like Us."

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us