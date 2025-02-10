Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.
The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.
Serena Williams had to pop off with Kendrick during "Not Like Us"— espnW (@espnW) February 10, 2025
Compton's finest 😤 pic.twitter.com/9OIvVcmNnR
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:
Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025
Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025