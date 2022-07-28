Shortest NFL Player, Tallest NFL Player Active on Teams in 2022

Who is the tallest NFL player playing in 2022? Who is the shortest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Football is a game of inches, but sometimes they don’t tell the full story.
Some of the shortest players in the NFL are impact players on contenders. Between No. 1 running backs, shifty receivers and speedy cornerbacks, there are tiny players across the league with major roles on their teams.
Who is the shortest player in the NFL?
There are three players in the NFL who stand at 5-foot-6: New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor, Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott and New Orleans Saints receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty.
Taylor and Scott have stepped up as spark plugs in their respective backfields, while Harty, who recently changed his last name to honor his stepfather, was an All-Pro returner and made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season. Their heights might put them at a disadvantage, but all three of these players have enhanced other elements of their games to stick in the NFL.
Who is the tallest player in the NFL?
Sports
The NFL welcomes short-sized players like Scott or Harris but the league is also home to some truly massive human beings. Whether it is in the trenches or at the tight end position, there are football players who are giants, and we’re not talking about the New York football team.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Caleb Jones, Indianapolis Colts tackle Jordan Murray, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez and New York Giants tackle Roy Mbaeteka and tight end Austin Allen are the tallest players in the NFL at 6-foot-9.
After them, more than half of the teams in the NFL have at least one player who is 6-foot-8. Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell are among the most towering behemoths in the league.
Here is a look at the shortest and tallest players on each NFL team:
Arizona Cardinals
Shortest: WR Rondale Moore, WR Greg Dortch (5-foot-7)
Tallest: OL Koda Martin (6-foot-7)
Atlanta Falcons
Shortest: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, WR Cameron Batson (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OL Rick Leonard, TE John Fitzpatrick (6-foot-7)
Baltimore Ravens
Shortest: S Ar'Darius Washington, RB Tyler Badie (5-foot-8)
Tallest: DT Calais Campbell and OT Daniel Faalele (6-foot-8)
Buffalo Bills
Shortest: RB Devin Singletary (5-foot-7)
Tallest: OT Tommy Doyle, OT Spencer Brown, OT Luke Tenuta (6-foot-8)
Carolina Panthers
Shortest: S Sean Chandler, CB Donte Jackson, WR Shi Smith, WR C.J. Saunders (5-foot-10)
Tallest: OL Austen Pleasants (6-foot-7)
Chicago Bears
Shortest: K Cairo Santos, RB De’Montre Tuggle (5-foot-8)
Tallest: DL Charles Snowden, TE Rysen John, OL Julién Davenport (6-foot-7)
Cincinnati Bengals
Shortest: WR Trent Taylor, RB Trayveon Williams (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Isaiah Prince, OT Devin Cochran, OL Cordell Volson (6-foot-7)
Cleveland Browns
Shortest: WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (5-foot-7)
Tallest: OT Alex Taylor (6-foot-8)
Dallas Cowboys
Shortest: RB Aaron Shampklin, WR KaVontae Turpin (5-foot-9)
Tallest: OT Josh Ball, OT Matt Waletzko (6-foot-8)
Denver Broncos
Shortest: CB K’Waun Williams (5-foot-8)
Tallest: DL Eyioma Uwazurike, OT Casey Tucker, TE Erik Tomlinson, OG Zack Johnson, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, OG Graham Glasgow, OT Cameron Fleming, OG Ben Braden, OT Quinn Bailey (6-foot-6)
Detroit Lions
Shortest: WR Kalif Raymond (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Obinna Eze (6-foot-8)
Green Bay Packers
Shortest: RB Aaron Jones, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Tyler Goodson (5-foot-9)
Tallest: OT Caleb Jones (6-foot-9)
Houston Texans
Shortest: DB Grayland Arnold, WR Chad Beebe, RB Rex Burkhead, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Phillip Dorsett, DB Desmond King II, RB Dameon Pearce, DB Kendall Sheffield, DB Tavierre Thomas, LS Jon Weeks (5-foot-10)
Tallest: OL Charlie Heck (6-foot-8)
Indianapolis Colts
Shortest: RB Phillip Lindsay, RB CJ Verdell, WR DeMichael Harris (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Jordan Murray (6-foot-9)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Shortest: RB Mekhi Sargent (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Walker Little, OT Badara Traore (6-foot-7)
Kansas City Chiefs
Shortest: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5-foot-7)
Tallest: OT Orlando Brown, OT David Steinmetz (6-foot-8)
Las Vegas Raiders
Shortest: WR Justin Hall, CB Amik Robertson (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Brandon Parker, OT Kolton Miller (6-foot-8)
Los Angeles Chargers
Shortest: S Kyler Thomas, WR DeAndre Carter (5-foot-8)
Tallest: TE Donald Parham Jr. (6-foot-8)
Los Angeles Rams
Shortest: RB Darrell Henderson, RB Raymond Calais, WR Brandon Powell (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Rob Havenstein (6-foot-8)
Miami Dolphins
Shortest: RB Chase Edmonds, DB D’Angelo Ross (5-foot-9)
Tallest: TE Adam Shaheen, DT Raekwon Davis, OL Blaise Andries, OL Kellen Diesch (6-foot-7)
Minnesota Vikings
Shortest: WR Albert Wilson (5-foot-9)
Tallest: OT Brian O’Neill, OT Blake Brandel, OT Brian O’Neill (6-foot-7)
New England Patriots
Shortest: RB J.J. Taylor (5-foot-6)
Tallest: OT Trent Brown (6-foot-8)
New Orleans Saints
Shortest: WR/RS Deonte Harty (5-foot-6)
Tallest: OT Landon Young, OL Andrus Peat, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, OT Trevor Penning, OL Sage Doxtater (6-foot-7)
New York Giants
Shortest: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Roy Mbaeteka, TE Austin Allen (6-foot-9)
New York Jets
Shortest: RB Michael Carter, S Lamarcus Joyner (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Conor McDermott (6-foot-8)
Philadelphia Eagles
Shortest: RB Boston Scott (5-foot-6)
Tallest: OT Jordan Mailata (6-foot-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Shortest: WR Tyler Snead (5-foot-7)
Tallest: TE Zach Gentry (6-foot-8)
San Francisco 49ers
Shortest: RB JaMycal Hasty (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OL Alfredo Gutierrez (6-foot-9)
Seattle Seahawks
Shortest: WR Penny Hart (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OT Stone Forsythe, OT Greg Eiland (6-foot-8)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shortest: WR Jaelon Darden, WR Deven Thompkins (5-foot-8)
Tallest: OLB Anthony Nelson, OL Fred Johnson (6-foot-7)
Tennessee Titans
Shortest: K Randy Bullock, WR Brandon Lewis (5-foot-9)
Tallest: OT Taylor Lewan (6-foot-7)
Washington Commanders
Shortest: RB Jaret Patterson (5-foot-8)
Tallest: TE Curtis Hodges (6-foot-8)