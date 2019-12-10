Should We Read Anything Into Tom Brady’s Changing His Role in Best Buddies Charity?

Is Tom Brady's latest change in his role with one of his favorite charities another indication that his time in New England could be coming to an end?

Brady is stepping down as honorary co-chair of the Best Buddies International, the organization said in a press release on Tuesday. Brady's friend and Patriots teammate Julian Edelman will become a co-chair along with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Edelman and Tatum will join current co-chairs chef Guy Fieri and Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III in the new roles and Brady will become a "global ambassador" for the organization that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Brady had served as an honorary co-chair for 16 years and was a high-profile part of two of its biggest local events, a ride/walk/run on Cape Cod and an annual football game with Best Buddies members, celebrities and some fellow Patriots played at Harvard Stadium in June, which usually coincides with the end of Patriots minicamp.

Brady put his Brookline, Mass., house up for sale last summer, recently purchased a Greenwich, Conn., mansion and, for the first time in his career, the can become a free agent in March.

Our Tom E. Curran discussed whether Brady's changing role with Best Buddies is another indication of the six-time Super Bowl champion preparing to move on from the Patriots after this season. Watch the video above for the complete discussion.

