These are the 20 teams competing in the 2025-26 Premier League season

The 2025-26 Premier League table is ready to go.
Following Sunderland's promotion to England's top flight in the Championship play-off final, three teams have joined the elites while another three dropped down.
Leeds, owned by the San Francisco 49ers, won the Championship over Burnley on goal differential as both teams collected 100 points. Sunderland finished fourth, but beat third-place Sheffield United in the play-off final to return with their deep history.
Relegating to the Championship are the three promoted teams from last season: Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
So, who will challenge Liverpool to the league title next May? These are the 20 teams competing:
2025-26 Premier League teams
Here are the Premier League teams for 2025-26 in alphabetical order:
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Burnley
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Leeds United
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Sunderland
- Tottenham
- West Ham
- Wolverhampton