CONCACAF

Here are the 14 venues for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup 

The majority of the venues are out west due to the Club World Cup

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Concacaf, the governing body of soccer in North and Central America, on Wednesday announced the venues that will host games for the 2025 Gold Cup next summer.

There are 14 venues in total, with the majority out west due to the parallel United States-based Club World Cup likely hosting games on the opposite coast.

The Gold Cup will take place from June 14 to July 6, with North American, Central American and Caribbean nations vying for the trophy.

Here's the full list of the 14 venues:

  • Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. (Las Vegas Raiders)
  • AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Dallas Cowboys)
  • BC Place, Vancouver, Canada (Vancouver Whitecaps)
  • CITYPARK, St. Louis, Miss. (St. Louis City)
  • Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (LA Galaxy)
  • Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. (San Francisco 49ers)
  • NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (Houston Texans)
  • PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif. (San Jose Earthquakes)
  • Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas (Austin FC)
  • Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas (Houston Dynamo)
  • Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif. (San Diego Wave)
  • SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. (Los Angeles Rams)
  • State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (Arizona Cardinals)
  • U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnesota United)

Mexico won the biannual tournament in 2023 after beating Panama in the final 1-0. The United States reached the semifinals but could not defend its 2021 triumph as Panama won in a penalty shootout.

Soccer

The tournament will be a focal point for new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, as it will be the last summer competition for the nation before the 2026 World Cup.

This article tagged under:

CONCACAF
