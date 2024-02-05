List of every 2026 FIFA World Cup match by host city

One-hundred-four matches, 48 teams, three host countries and one FIFA World Cup champion.
Anticipation is already building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial tournament will feature some new twists in its next edition, as the United States, Mexico and Canada will share hosting duties for the newly expanded 48-team field.
While the field is far from decided, FIFA announced the dates and venues for every 2026 World Cup match on Sunday. Mexico will play the tournament’s opening match on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, the U.S. men’s national team will open play a day later at SoFi Stadium and the tournament will wrap up with the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.
Here is everything to know so far about 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, venues and tickets.
How many stadiums are hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games?
Sixteen cities will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The U.S. has 11 hosts: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area and Seattle. Mexico has three hosts in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. Canada has two hosts in Toronto and Vancouver.
Cities are broken up into three regions: Eastern Region (Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto), Central Region (Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Mexico City, Monterrey) and Western Region (Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle, Vancouver).
Dallas will host nine matches, the most of any site during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets
Tickets are not yet available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Based on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it could be well over a year before anyone can buy tickets for 2026 games. FIFA opened its first sales phase for the last tournament in January 2022, about 10 months before the opening match.
Fans can register their interest on FIFA’s website to receive the latest news and information regarding tickets for the 2026 World Cup.
2026 FIFA World Cup schedule by location
Here is a look at the dates and venue for every match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
United States
Atlanta
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
- June 15, 2026: Group stage
- June 18, 2026: Group stage
- June 21, 2026: Group stage
- June 24, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- July 1, 2026: Round of 32
- July 7, 2026: Round of 16
- July 15, 2026: Semifinal
Boston
Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
- June 13, 2026: Group stage
- June 16, 2026: Group stage
- June 19, 2026: Group stage
- June 23, 2026: Group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
- June 29, 2026: Round of 32
- July 9, 2026: Quarterfinal
Dallas
Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- June 14, 2026: Group stage
- June 17, 2026: Group stage
- June 22, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- June 30, 2026: Round of 32
- July 3, 2026: Round of 32
- July 6, 2026: Round of 16
- July 14, 2026: Semifinal
Houston
Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- June 14, 2026: Group stage
- June 17, 2026: Group stage
- June 20, 2026: Group stage
- June 23, 2026: Group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
- June 29, 2026: Round of 32
- July 4, 2026: Round of 16
Kansas City
Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
- June 16, 2026: Group stage
- June 20, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- July 3, 2026: Round of 32
- July 11, 2026: Quarterfinal
Los Angeles
Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- June 12, 2026: USMNT group stage
- June 15, 2026: Group stage
- June 18, 2026: Group stage
- June 21, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: USMNT group stage
- June 28, 2026: Round of 32
- July 2, 2026: Round of 32
- July 10, 2026: Quarterfinal
Miami
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
- June 15, 2026: Group stage
- June 21, 2026: Group stage
- June 24, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- July 3, 2026: Round of 32
- July 11, 2026: Quarterfinal
- July 18, 2026: Bronze Final
New York/New Jersey
Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
- June 13, 2026: Group stage
- June 16, 2026: Group stage
- June 22, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- June 30, 2026: Round of 32
- July 5, 2026: Round of 16
- July 19, 2026: World Cup Final
Philadelphia
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
- June 14, 2026: Group stage
- June 19, 2026: Group stage
- June 22, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: Group stage
- June 27, 2026: Group stage
- July 4, 2026: Round of 16
San Francisco/Bay Area
Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
- June 13, 2026: Group stage
- June 16, 2026: Group stage
- June 19, 2026: Group stage
- June 22, 2026: Group stage
- June 25, 2026: Group stage
- July 1, 2026: Round of 32
Seattle
Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.
- June 15, 2026: Group stage
- June 19, 2026: USMNT group stage
- June 24, 2026: Group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
- July 1, 2026: Round of 32
- July 6, 2026: Round of 16
Mexico
Guadalajara
Stadium: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco
- June 11, 2026: Group stage
- June 18, 2026: Mexico group stage
- June 23, 2026: Group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
Mexico City
Stadium: Estadio Azteca, Coyoacan, Mexico City
- June 11, 2026: Mexico group stage
- June 17, 2026: Group stage
- June 24, 2026: Mexico group stage
- June 30, 2026: Round of 32
- July 5, 2026: Round of 16
Monterrey
Stadium: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Nuevo León
- June 14, 2026: Group stage
- June 20, 2026: Group stage
- June 24, 2026: Group stage
- June 29, 2026: Round of 32
Canada
Toronto
Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
- June 12, 2026: Canada group stage
- June 17, 2026: Group stage
- June 20, 2026: Group stage
- June 23, 2026: Group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
- July 2, 2026: Round of 32
Vancouver
Stadium: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 13, 2026: Group stage
- June 18, 2026: Canada group stage
- June 21, 2026: Group stage
- June 24, 2026: Canada group stage
- June 26, 2026: Group stage
- July 2, 2026: Round of 32
- July 7, 2026: Round of 16