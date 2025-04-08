Bend it like Declan.

Arsenal and Real Madrid faced off in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, with the Premier League side coming away with a stunning 3-0 win over the Spanish powerhouse.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Gunners, at home first, started with Bukayo Saka at right wing for the first time since late December, with Jakub Kiwior coming in at left center-back to replace the now-injured Gabriel.

Madrid also had a depleted backline, with veteran David Alaba at left-back and star midfielder Federico Valverde at right-back. Thibaut Courtois did return between the sticks after a multi-week injury.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After a stalemate first half with Saka and Kylian Mbappe creating the most threatening chances for both sides, the tides flipped in the second.

It started in the 58th minute, when Declan Rice, Arsenal's record signing, stepped up to curve in a free kick past Courtois' outstretched hands.

DECLAN RICE CURVES ONE IN BEAUTIFULLY 💫



ARSENAL LEAD AGAINST REAL MADRID! pic.twitter.com/60Q8bhbYxS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

But Rice didn't stop there. He somehow managed to one-up his previous make with an even better goal in the 70th minute. Courtois, and perhaps no other keeper, had a chance.

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE FOR DECLAN RICE ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/XZHSlaCOj3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

Madrid didn't offer much of a response after either free-kick goal. So Arsenal took advantage once more.

In the 75th minute, 18-year-old left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, in his debut season at the top level, sent in a pass to makeshift striker Mikel Merino, who somehow curved it in himself into the bottom left corner with his strong foot.

MIKEL MERINO WITH A SWEET STRIKE TO PUT ARSENAL THREE GOALS UP 💥



THE EMIRATES IS ROCKING 🔊 pic.twitter.com/8OvnZviwxU — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

Arsenal hung on from there and played the long game, with Madrid still not offering any resistance.

Saka and standout right-back Jurrien Timber had to come off in the second half with what appeared to be knocks, but the hope is neither keeps them out long term.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was sent off with a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time for kicking the ball away. Camavinga's first yellow ruled him out of the second leg anyways due to yellow-card accumulation.

Mbappe was Madrid's most dangerous player, while Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham never quite got going.

For Arsenal, full-backs Timber and Lewis-Skelly stood out on the flanks in keep Madrid's star wingers in check. Saka was also Arsenal's most influential attacker despite clearly not looking fit after returning from a hamstring tear.

But the story will be Rice's efforts to get Arsenal a healthy advantage. The Gunners have never won the Champions League, last reaching the final in 2006 but losing to Barcelona.

That season, it was Thierry Henry who led the Gunners past Madrid with a solo goal at the Bernebeu. That was the first time Arsenal and Madrid met and this game marked the first time since then. Madrid have yet to beat Arsenal.

Madrid will need to score at least three goals without conceding to force extra time in the second leg, with Arsenal managing three without a true center-forward. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both out for the season as injuries have severely hindered the Gunners in all competitions.

Can Mikel Arteta's side handle the pressure that is to come from Carlo Ancelotti's defending champions? The second leg is set for Wednesday, April 16 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in Madrid.

Here are key dates to know for the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.