NWSL

Boston NWSL team to shed BOS Nation nickname

The team was unveiled in October and has not yet played

A look at the Bos Nation logo on its website
National Womens Soccer League

Boston's expansion National Women’s Soccer League team is rebranding before the team ever plays a match.

The team scheduled to kick off next year will get a new name to replace BOS Nation in the coming weeks, the club announced on Friday night.

The name BOS Nation was unveiled in October with a widely criticized marketing campaign, "Too Many Balls," which some considered offensive. A day later, the team apologized, saying it "missed the mark" with an attempt to "create a bold and buzzworthy brand launch campaign."

The decision to rebrand was made after conversations with fans and stakeholders, as well as surveys and other analysis, the team said.

"The club extends our heartfelt thanks to our supporters, whose passionate voices we deeply value — not just for their unwavering support but also for their honest and critical feedback," majority partner Jennifer Epstein said in a statement. "We could not have completed this process without your input. We aim to build a lasting legacy that makes all our fans feel welcome, connected, and proud to wear our colors and cheer our name for generations to come."

Boston and an expansion team in Denver will bring the NWSL to 16 teams when they begin play next year.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NWSLMassachusettsBoston
