NWSL

Denver's new NWSL team reveals six possible name options: Gold, Elevate, more

Denver Gold FC and Denver Elevate FC are among the choices up for vote.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Denver Gold FC? Or what about Denver Elevate FC?

After being awarded the next National Women's Soccer League franchise, Denver is running a fan vote to help determine its club name.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The six choices are as follows:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
  • Denver Peak FC
  • Colorado 14ers FC
  • Denver FC
  • Colorado Summit FC
  • Denver Gold FC
  • Denver Elevate FC

Voters can rank the six choices from most to least preferred, or they can write in a suggestion instead. The voting opened Wednesday, Feb. 19 and will run until Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The list came to fruition after the club received feedback during its franchise launch event on Jan. 30.

Soccer

Inter Miami 35 mins ago

Messi scores in Inter Miami's 1-0 win vs. Sporting KC in Champions Cup

MLS 2 hours ago

Players, coaches in favor of seeing MLS shift to international calendar

The final name along with the accompanying crest, colors and brand identity will be announced at a later date. The club is also finalizing plans for a team-dedicated stadium with practice facilities for the athletes.

Denver beat out groups from Cincinnati and Cleveland to land the NWSL's 16th team, paying a reported record $110 million fee. The club is expected to begin play in 2026.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.

This article tagged under:

NWSLSoccer
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us