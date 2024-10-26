Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at 25

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Holden Trent has died at the age of 25, according to the Philadelphia Union.

Trent passed away on Saturday afternoon.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent. While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé,and his friends," the team said in a statement on their website.

He wore jersey number 13 and acted as a goalkeeper on the team.

Major League Soccer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their condolences.

Trent's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

