How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Nations League quarterfinals Game 1

Mauricio Pochettino dipped his toes into international football in the October break. Now he'll lead the U.S. men's national team for his first competitive matches.

The two games the U.S. will play in November are both Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal games, with Jamaica being the opponent for the two-legged fixtures.

Last time out in October, the U.S. beat Panama 2-0 under Pochettino's first game but lost away to Mexico 2-0 in the second, though multiple key players withdrew beforehand.

Here's what to know about the first leg between the USMNT and Jamaica:

When is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

The U.S. and Jamaica will play on Thursday, Nov. 14.

What time is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Jamaica game?

National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, is the venue for the first leg.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica game on TV

The U.S. and Jamaica game will be available to watch in English on TNT and truTV. NBC Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

How to stream the USMNT vs. Jamaica game

The game will be streamed online on Max in English, while Peacock will carry the game in Spanish.

