How to watch the Orlando Pride-Washington Spirit NWSL final

The 2024 NWSL Final is as big as it gets.

Battling for the playoff title are the top two teams during the regular season, both of which survived the early stages of knockout-round postseason play.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Orlando Pride, winners of the NWSL Shield for the best regular-season record, are the No. 1 seed that will take on the No. 2 Washington Spirit.

Orlando is led by the Brazilian icon Marta, while Washington is pioneered by rising U.S. women's national team forward Trinity Rodman.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Here's how and where to watch the 2024 final:

When is the 2024 NWSL Final?

The 2024 final between Orlando and Washington is slated for Saturday, Nov. 23.

What time is the 2024 NWSL Final?

Kickoff time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 NWSL Final?

CPKC Stadium, home of NWSL side Kansas City Current in Missouri, is the neutral venue for the game.

How, where to watch the 2024 NWSL Final on TV

The Orlando-Washington NWSL final will be broadcast by CBS.

How, where to watch the 2024 NWSL Final online

The Orlando-Washington NWSL final will be available to stream on Paramount+.

How many NWSL championships do the Orlando Pride have?

The Orlando Pride has not yet won an NWSL championship through the playoffs.

How many NWSL championships do the Washington Spirit have?

The Washington Spirit have won one NWSL title, which transpired in 2021. It finished as runner-ups in 2016.