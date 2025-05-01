Inter Miami

Inter Miami eliminated in Champions Cup semis after Vancouver's second-leg rout

Miami was at home for the second leg but didn't have enough in the second half.

By Sanjesh Singh

Inter Miami may have just been dealt a warning in the Concacaf Champions Cup -- the future is now.

Despite having Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Miami could not overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to the Vancouver Whitecaps, losing the second leg at home 3-1 (5-1 aggregate).

Miami even found the net first -- and most importantly, early -- in the second leg. Messi found Suarez, who then assisted Alba for the finish in the ninth minute.

But Miami, for all its possession and shots, just couldn't find the crucial equalizer that would've saved the side.

Instead, the second half saw Vancouver take full control behind its most in-form players. American striker Brian White delivered the dagger in the 51st minute, with Pedro Vite following suit just two minutes later.

Sebastian Berhalter, son of ex-U.S. men's national team coach and current Chicago Fire manager Gregg Berhalter, put the final nail in the coffin with a 71st-minute strike following some chaos in the Miami box.

Vancouver will play in the final for a chance at its first-ever triumph in the tournament. Also faring well in MLS, the Whitecaps will play either Tigres or Cruz Azul in the final.

The two Liga MX sides are level at 1-1 entering the second leg on Thursday.

As for Miami, head coach Javier Mascherano has plenty to sort out to ensure his team can still remain competitive at the top of the food chain.

Last season, Miami suffered a first-round playoff exit despite being the No. 1 seed and Supporters' Shield winners. With Miami's stars only getting older and not many elite young talents supporting them, another early exit could be on the horizon come postseason time.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

