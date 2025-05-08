Inter Milan-PSG Champions League history: Wins, best players, more

The final for the biggest club soccer match in the world is set.

With the two semifinals ending as close and riveting affairs, the Champions League finalists are among Europe's premier clubs.

Italian side Inter Milan booked its spot first after beating Spanish icons Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate, a tie that will forever be remembered in history with its comebacks and extraordinary moments.

Then France's biggest club, Paris Saint-Germain, used three worldies to get past Premier League giants Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate, the latter of which reached the semis in just their second season back in the competition following a lengthy absence.

So, who will come out on top? Here's what to know about each team:

How many Champions Leagues has Inter won?

Inter has won three Champions League titles, with two coming during the days of the "European Cup." The two European Cup wins occurred in 1963-64 and 1964-65. The team's lone win since the tournament rebranded to the Champions League was in 2009-10.

Who is Inter Milan's manager?

Inter is managed by Italian Simone Inzaghi, who used to play as a striker for several teams in Italy, most notably Lazio. Inzaghi is known for his defensive tactical acumen where his 3-5-2 formation features two dangerous wingbacks going forward, two versatile strikers and a midfield trio that supplies endless running.

Who are Inter Milan's best players?

Inter has quality everywhere, but a few of its mavericks are center-back Alessandro Bastoni, right wingback Denzel Dumfries and striker Lautaro Martinez. Midfielder Nicolo Barella is one of the most underrated in the world, too.

How many Champions Leagues has PSG won?

PSG have yet to win the Champions League, even when Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all at the club. The team has gotten closer and closer since its Qatar takeover, with 2025 possibly being the year it lifts the silverware.

Who is PSG's manager?

PSG is managed by Spaniard Luis Enrique, a former do-it-all midfielder, who has helped the team get younger while retaining quality across the pitch. His 4-3-3 system is based on high possession and a lethal front three, despite primarily using a false nine than a pure striker.

Who are PSG's best players?

PSG is spearheaded by potential Ballon D'or candidate Ousmane Dembele, who has matured into his possible full potential. January left winger signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been extremely influential, with young midfielder Joao Neves also standing out with his press resistance and endurance.

But the club may not have been at this stage if not for Italian goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 26-year-old has made plenty of marquee saves throughout this run -- mostly against Arsenal -- despite having a mistake-prone label to his name. Sometimes an elite shotstopper can swing the tide -- like Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois -- and Donnarumma has been just that, as has Yann Sommer for Inter.

When is the 2025 Champions League final?

The final will be played in Munich, Germany on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

