Another year, another trophy for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

In Messi's first full season in Florida, he helped his team win the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield in a thrilling 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew on Wednesday. It's the first ever Supporters' Shield for the club.

What a season so far. ✨@InterMiamiCF are your 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners! pic.twitter.com/anoK2yFXHD — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Miami entered the road match with the points advantage over Columbus in the Eastern Conference, but took a while to get settled in.

Messi, in particular, had a tough time getting involved. He'd get on the ball, but he'd struggle to hold it up or he'd lose possession with an errant pass.

Columbus wasn't that superior, but still played with the ball better and offered the greater threat. None of it mattered at the end of the first half, however, as Messi scored a rapid brace right before the interval.

His first goal came after bringing down Jordi Alba's route one pass, getting lucky with the deflections and tapping it past American goalie Patrick Schulte.

Then a few minutes later in first-half added time, Luis Suarez drew a foul on the left edge of the penalty box. The angle didn't suit an inswinging free-kick attempt for Messi. But angles don't always matter for GOATs.

MESSIIIIIIIIII!!!



Messi magic again to get his brace. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/tqT4Md1ydO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

The second half started off with an immediate goal for Columbus via Diego Rossi's finesse shot, but Suarez answered within minutes after a blunder from the Crew defense.

WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!?



Luis Suarez restores Miami's two-goal lead immediately. pic.twitter.com/eCIVR2VCMR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Columbus showed its top mentality, though, and kept pushing to close the deficit. It eventually got some luck on its side, as a handball on Miami in its defensive box allowed Cucho Hernandez to convert the 61st-minute penalty.

But the Crew once again put themselves at a disadvantage when center-back Rudy Camacho -- already on a yellow card -- slid in for a challenge on Federico Redondo with his studs showing. Camacho received a second yellow and was sent off in the 63rd minute.

Miami failed to capitalize on the man advantage, however. The Crew asserted their dominance on the ball and kept pushing, eventually generating another penalty after a second Miami handball. But this time, Cucho's shot was saved by American goalie Drake Callender.

THIS GAME!!!



Cucho denied by Callender! pic.twitter.com/Uk2z777DwL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 3, 2024

Columbus remained dominant with the ball and caused waves of pressure on Miami's defense through the 10 minutes of added time, but eventually couldn't net the equalizer.

Messi now has 46 trophies in his historic career, his second with Miami after guiding it to a Leagues Cup win in his debut campaign last year.

The Supporters' Shield is awarded to the MLS team with the best record/most points accumulated in the regular season. The Crew were alive in the race, while Los Angeles Galaxy had an outside shot as the leaders out West.

FC Cincinnati won the Supporters' Shield last season, though it was the Crew who won the MLS Cup Final in a victory over LAFC from the West.

Messi and Miami will hope to stay healthy and keep their form going into the playoffs, which begins later in October. Miami will be one of the favorites to win the MLS Cup and do the double as long as Messi is available, while Columbus will stay in the mix to defend its throne.