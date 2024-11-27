Luis Suarez signs to stay with Messi, Inter Miami for 2025 season

Luis Suarez is going to play alongside Lionel Messi for at least one more year.

Suarez and Inter Miami have agreed on a one-year contract extension for the coming season, the team announced Wednesday.

El pistolero se queda 🇺🇾🧉



Legendary Uruguayan striker, @LuisSuarez9 has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season! Seguimos soñando 🩷🖤✨



Details: https://t.co/x0F5AzFrVf pic.twitter.com/2sHYMqRTDs — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 27, 2024

The financial terms weren't disclosed. Suarez made $1.5 million this year in his first Inter Miami season, one in which the Uruguayan striker scored 20 goals — tied with Messi for the team lead — in Major League Soccer regular season play and a team-best 25 goals across all competitions.

“I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family," Suarez said in comments distributed by the team. “We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy.”

Inter Miami set MLS records for points (74) and winning percentage (.765) during this MLS regular season, one in which the club went 22-4-8 and captured the Supporters Shield. The club failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs, falling to Atlanta United in the best-of-three series.

The contract extension for Suarez, who turns 38 in January, keeps the Inter Miami core of stars with Barcelona ties together. Suarez plays at Inter Miami alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, a group that teamed up with the powerhouse Spanish club in past years. And newly named Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano — his hiring was made official on Tuesday — also played with that foursome at Barcelona.

“In 2024, Luis brought to Inter Miami all of the elements that make him one of the greatest strikers of all time," Inter Miami football operations president Raul Sanllehi said. "He performed at an elite level for us, and we’re excited to see that continue next season. Luis was not only our leading scorer this season, but also a leader for the group. His impact cannot be understated.”

Suarez has represented Uruguay in the last four World Cup competitions. He's played for Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, among other clubs, and has earned a slew of honors — Dutch player of the year, FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball, Premier League Player of the Season and World Cup All-Star Team among them.

