NWSL's Angel City wears T-shirts reading `Immigrant City Football Club'

Angel City, the National Women's Soccer League team based in Los Angeles, distributed T-shirts to fans on Saturday that proclaimed “Immigrant City Football Club.”

Members of the team and the coaching staff also wore the shirts before their game Saturday night against the North Carolina Courage in solidarity with immigrants in the city who have been targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The back of the shirts said “Los Angeles is for Everyone” in English and Spanish. The team said some 10,000 shirts were distributed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Protests over President Donald Trump's immigration policies broke out in Los Angeles a week ago. National Guard members and Marine troops have been sent into the city and dozens of similar protests have broken out nationwide.

Last week Angel City issued a statement on social media addressing the protests.

"We are heartbroken by the fear and uncertainty many in our Los Angeles community are feeling right now,” it said. "At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that our city is stronger because of it's diversity and the people and families who shape it, love it and call it home."

The players' unions for the NWSL and the WNBA also expressed solidarity with families “facing fear, hardship, and uncertainty tied to immigration.”

"We stand with all people seeking safety, dignity, and opportunity, no matter where they come from or where they hope to go,” the NWSLPA and WNBPA posted jointly.“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We know not every situation is simple. But offering compassion should never be up for debate.”