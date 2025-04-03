US poised to host 2031 Women's World Cup with UK in line for 2035, FIFA president says

The United States and the United Kingdom looked set on Thursday to be picked by FIFA next year as hosts of Women’s World Cups expanded to 48 teams from 32.

Their respective intentions to bid for the 2031 and 2035 editions are alone in the contests after a first deadline to enter the race passed. The first formal bid documents must be signed by the end of April.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told European soccer officials the governing body received one expression of interest to host the 2031 event — from the U.S. with the possibility of other countries in the CONCACAF region joining the project. That long-promised bid would likely include Mexico.

FIFA has just one “valid bid” to host the 2035 event, from the British member federations centered on England, Infantino said at UEFA’s annual meeting in Belgrade, Serbia.

“We are honored to be the sole bidder for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035," English FA CEO Mark Bullingham said. "Hosting the first FIFA World Cup since 1966 with our home nations partners will be very special. The hard work starts now, to put together the best possible bid by the end of the year.”

The U.K.'s interest was quickly supported last month by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer when FIFA said it was formally seeking bids from member federations. FIFA excluded Europe from the 2031 contest, clearing the way for a long-expected U.S. win.

Spanish soccer officials said last week they hoped to bid, possibly with Portugal and Morocco in a repeat of the co-hosting plan for the men’s 2030 World Cup.

Infantino’s comments to the annual meeting of UEFA seemed to rule out a Spain bid being allowed.

“So the path is there for the Women’s World Cup to be taking place in ’31 and ’35 in some great countries,” the FIFA president said, “to boost even more the women’s football movement.”

FIFA is scheduled to confirm Women’s World Cup hosts next year. The 2027 edition with 32 teams is being hosted by Brazil.

The Women’s World Cup would return to the U.S. for the first time since the 2003 edition. The U.S. also hosted in 1999.

England hosted the Women’s European Championship in 2022 — which the home team won — and the men’s Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

In a further boost for women’s soccer, Infantino detailed FIFA’s plan to have more women’s teams than men’s playing at the next Olympics.

There were just 12 teams in the women’s tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 16 in the men’s tournament.

Though the International Olympic Committee strongly supports gender equality at the games, adding four more women’s teams — and about 70 extra players, plus team officials — would push the limit of agreed athlete quotas for organizers in Los Angeles.

Infantino said on Thursday that FIFA’s new proposal is to flip the numbers to have 16 women’s teams and 12 in the men’s tournaments.

The final decision is for the IOC, which has an executive board meeting next Wednesday.