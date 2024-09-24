USMNT

USMNT home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal to be in St. Louis

The game will mark the first competitive match under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States will play its home leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis on Nov. 18, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Monday, will be at Citypark, which opened for Major League Soccer’s 2023 season. The first game of the two-leg series will be Nov. 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group stage matches in October.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The U.S. has won the first three editions of the tournament, in 2021, ’23 and ’24.

Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the Americans' first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino's first matches are friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later in Guadalajara.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Cristo Fernández, known for his role as Dani Rojas on the hit show "Ted Lasso," shares how the series fed his passion for soccer.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNT
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us