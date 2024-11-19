USMNT

USMNT beats Jamaica 4-2 in Leg 2 to reach Nations League semifinals

Both teams Monday vied for a chance to reach the Nations League semifinals

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's national team is moving on.

The Stars and Stripes on Monday easily cruised past Jamaica in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

After winning 1-0 on the road on Thursday, the U.S. had a more comfortable X-X result at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

Christian Pulisic had a brace within 33 minutes, his first coming in the 14th after an exquisite lobbed pass from Weston McKennie. Pulisic connected first time before goalie Andre Blake could arrive.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

McKennie again got on the assist sheet for Pulisic's brace in the 33rd. After running down the full right flank, McKennie gave a cutback cross that midfielder Tanner Tessman faked, opening the angle for Pulisic. The shot took a deflection and rolled in.

Soccer

Soccer 9 hours ago

Soccer players Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis say they are expecting a baby

USMNT Nov 17

How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in Leg 2 of Nations League quarterfinals

The U.S. found a third a few minutes before halftime. After helping win a duel, left-back Antonee Robinson fed Ricardo Pepi, the lone scorer of the first leg, who faked a one-two pass to turn and fire, which just snuck into the bottom right corner.

Rain then fell in bunches to open the second half, where Jamaica managed to claw one back.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden clipped in a cross with his weak foot, to which former Premier League forward Demarai Gray rose to finish nicely past Matt Turner in the 53rd.

But the U.S. managed to find a quick response under rising some rising pressure. Robinson made a brilliant run after cutting inside into midfield, where the ball eventually shifted to midfielder Yunus Musah. Musah delivered a cross back to the opposite left flank where Tim Weah, who drilled the post in the opening minutes, got on the scoresheet with a power strike.

Jamaica didn't back down from that point on, though. Gray made it a brace for himself in the 68th minute after quickly tapping home a poor parry attempt from Turner, which came right in his path.

Pulisic and McKennie then made way for Brendan Aaronson and Gianluca Busio a minute later, while Cade Cowell, Brandon Vazquez and Alex Zendejas all entered in 77th, 78th and 88th minutes.

The U.S. ended the game with 68% possession, seven shots on target and three big chances. Jamaica had six shots on target and two big chances, so manager Mauricio Pochettino will need to find ways to lower that total given the side's lack of possession.

Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Honduras, Canada and Suriname are all still alive in the tournament. The next FIFA-recognized international break isn't until March 2025.

Here are five things to know about American soccer player Christian Mate Pulisic.

This article tagged under:

USMNTSoccer
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us