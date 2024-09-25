USWNT

USWNT's Twila Kilgore steps down as assistant coach

The 44-year-old Kilgore did not indicate her next move

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Assistant coach Twila Kilgore is leaving the U.S. women's national team to pursue other opportunities.

U.S. Soccer announced Kilgore's departure on Tuesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kilgore served as interim U.S. head coach after Vlatko Andonovski stepped down last summer following the Americans' loss in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Under Kilgore, the team went 10-1-3 and won the CONCACAF women's Gold Cup and the SheBelieves Cup. She returned as an assistant when Emma Hayes took over as coach in late May. Hayes led the United States to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

“Being a part of this storied program as both an assistant and interim head coach has been both a privilege and rewarding experience," Kilgore said in a statement. “What this group has accomplished during a time of transition is a testament to all involved and I believe an indication of continued success to come.”

The 44-year-old Kilgore did not indicate her next move. She was previously an assistant with the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League and was the head coach of the UC Davis women's team.

Soccer

MLS 6 hours ago

How to watch LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City in US Open Cup final

NWSL Sep 23

For the first time, White House welcomes National Women's Soccer League championship team

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan announced her retirement from soccer and that she is pregnant with her second child in a social media post on Thursday.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USWNT
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us