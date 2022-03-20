South Dakota Stuns Baylor, Advances to Sweet 16 for First Time

It was a rough weekend for Baylor basketball.

One day after the defending champion Bears lost an overtime thriller to North Carolina on the men’s side, the women’s team was on the wrong side of another upset.

No. 10 South Dakota pulled off a shocker in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, beating No. 2 Baylor 61-47. The Coyotes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time, while Baylor’s streak of 12 straight Sweet 16 appearances came to an end.

Baylor had a rough go of it offensively early in the game, scoring just four points in the first quarter. Nicki Collen’s squad got it going more in the second quarter, but South Dakota still took a 34-23 lead into halftime.

The Coyotes kept up their defense in the second half as the Bears were only able to put up 23 points over the final 20 minutes. South Dakota got only five bench points on the afternoon, but Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable each posted double-digit points to give the team enough offense.

Queen Egbo led Baylor with 13 points, while NaLyssa Smith, one of the top prospects for the 2022 WNBA Draft, tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

South Dakota wasn’t the only No. 10 seed to beat a No. 2 seed on its home floor on Sunday. Creighton knocked out Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier in the day behind a strong performance from Lauren Jensen.

South Dakota will face the winner of No. 11 Villanova and No. 3 Michigan in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.