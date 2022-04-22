Spencer Dinwiddie Dunks on Rudy Gobert in Mavericks' Game 3 Win Over Jazz

Rudy Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

Spencer Dinwiddie apparently did not get that memo. And if he did, he showed zero regard for it on Thursday.

The Dallas Mavericks guard dropped the hammer on the Utah Jazz center in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Vivint Arena:

DINWIDDIE POSTERIZED GOBERT 😱🔨 pic.twitter.com/Jb8AsalbSo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2022

The monster slam put Dallas up 15 points in the third quarter and was part of an all-around effort from Dinwiddie. Despite shooting just 6-for-21 overall, he finished the game with 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and a dagger 3-pointer in the fourth quarter:

Dinwiddie dagger 🗡



Luka was LOVING this bucket pic.twitter.com/ePyngiCAxq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2022

Dinwiddie and Co. beat the Jazz 126-118 to take a 2-1 series lead after falling in Game 1. The result also marks the Mavs’ first victory in Utah since April 2016.

The Mavs and Jazz will be back on the floor in Salt Lake City on Saturday with Game 4 tipping off at 3:30 p.m. CT.