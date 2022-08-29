Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open

Serena Williams’ first match of her last U.S. Open tournament on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, packed the stadium, including many celebrities ranging from Hollywood icons like Spike Lee and Hugh Jackman to political stars like former president Bill Clinton and mayor of New York City Eric Adams.

Hugh Jackman, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
Gayle King, center, in addition to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, center right, watch Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
Lindsey Vonn looks on during the Women’s Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Actor Anthony Anderson looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Anna Wintour looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets looks on during the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Vera Wang looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Spike Lee (R) and his son Jackson Lee arrive on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Rebel Wilson arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

