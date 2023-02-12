Super Bowl 57

Stars at the Super Bowl: Tracking Celebrities in Attendance for Chiefs-Eagles

From LeBron James to Jay-Z and more, here’s a look at the stars in Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII

By Max Molski and Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The stars are set to shine on the field, on stage and in the seats at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the famous players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna, Chris Stapleton and more will step up to the microphone for performances.

Other A-listers, however, are just in attendance to watch the game.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here’s a look at who’s come out for American football’s ultimate showdown:

LeBron James, fresh off breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, is in attendance, along with Eagles fan and Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper:

Sports

Celtics

Celtics Vs. Grizzlies Takeaways: C's Depth Too Much for Memphis to Handle

NFL

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Interview Rex Ryan for Defensive Coordinator

Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Lil Uzi all filed in, with the former rocking a classic Reggie White jersey in support of his hometown team:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin also showed out:

Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and we’ll see which celebs leave the stadium happy.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 57NFLKansas City ChiefsPhiladelphia Eagles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us