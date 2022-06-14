2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry Trolls Boston Bar With ‘Ayesha Curry Can Cook' Shirt

Steph had a message for a Boston area restaurant that took a shot at his wife

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph epically trolls Boston with 'Ayesha Curry can cook' shirt

Steph Curry sees everything. EVERYTHING.

Three days after a Boston area bar named "Game On!" took a shot at Curry's wife, Ayesha, the Warriors' star had a clear response.

Following the Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday night, Curry showed up to his postgame press conference wearing an "Ayesha Curry CAN cook" t-shirt.

Curry's shirt was a retort to a handwritten sign outside a bar in Boston on Friday that said "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook."

When a reporter, who was unaware of why Curry was wearing the shirt, asked for an explanation, the three-time NBA champion didn't elaborate.

"You've got to ask around the room and ask Twitter," Curry said.

RELATED: Draymond believes Steph will be "livid" in Game 6 after bad Game 5

You knew Curry wasn't going to let the shot at his wife slide. And after the Warriors handed the Celtics their first back-to-back losses, he picked the perfect time to respond.

