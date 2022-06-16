Steph Curry Wins NBA Finals MVP After Warriors Beat Celtics for Title

Steph captures elusive Finals MVP after Warriors win title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Finally, Steph Curry's trophy case is complete.

Curry captured the elusive NBA Finals MVP award Thursday night after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 at TD Garden to win their fourth title in eight seasons.

Now a four-time NBA champion, Curry had yet to win the Finals MVP, the only hole that was remaining in his Hall of Fame résumé.

But that place on his mantle has been filed, and deservedly so, as he was far and away the best player in the series against the Celtics.

In the close-out game at a hostile TD Garden, Curry scored 34 points to lead the Warriors to an impressive road victory. He finished the Finals averaging a series-leading 31.2 points per game.

While Curry had an up-and-down regular season, statistically, he collected a lot of hardware along the way. In February, he scored an eye-popping 50 points on a staggering 16 3-pointers in the NBA All-Star Game, earning the Kobe Bryant MVP award.

Last month, Curry was the first recipient of the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award for his performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

And now Curry has the Finals MVP trophy to go along with his two regular-season MVP awards.

At 34 years old, Curry has accomplished everything there is for an NBA player. His legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game is cemented. There's nothing left for his critics to point at, not that Curry ever worried about that.

After a two-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Warriors are back on top in the NBA and Curry has his Finals MVP.

A fitting end to a rollercoaster season.