Stidham, Wife Surprise local YMCA With Generous Meal Donation

Jarrett Stidham could be the New England Patriots' offensive leader on the field this season, and he's already impressing off it.

The second-year quarterback and his wife, Kennedy, donated over 1,000 Chick-Fil-A meals to children and families in the Attleboro and Milford areas Friday via the Hockomock (Mass.) YMCA.

Stidham and his wife showed up in person at the North Attleboro Community School to deliver the meals to families who have been struggling with food security during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sun & warmth were not the only surprises today. A big thank you to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for reaching out to us to help & providing over 1,000 @attleborocfa1 lunches today for children & families in our #community #BeCauseY pic.twitter.com/AMTrZTG9iv — Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

While the Hockomock YMCA thanked the Stidhams by tweeting photos of the event, the YMCA's president, Ed Hurley, said the 23-year-old QB wasn't in it for the attention.

"The thing that impressed me was that this was something he wanted to do quietly," told MassLive.com's Matt Vautor. "There was no advance release to the media about it. He just wanted to be there with his wife and just do something to help kids. That's what he did today."

In fact, Hurley said many people in attendance Friday didn't initially recognize Stidham, who was wearing a mask and isn't exactly a recognizable face in New England after backing up Tom Brady as a rookie last season.

Yet Stidham still "eagerly engaged" with the kids and families, according to Hurley, and also paid for lunches for staff in the YMCA's emergency child care department in addition to first responders and essential personnel at two YMCA locations.

"I was so impressed meeting Jarrett and Kennedy today for the first time today," Hurley said. "We've gotten to see what great people they are over the years and Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham are just another example of quality people who are part of the Patriot family."

The spotlight will be on Stidham when the 2020 NFL season begins, but the young QB already is making headlines this offseason as he does his part to help the community amid a crisis.