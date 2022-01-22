NFL Playoffs

49ers Block Punt for Touchdown to Tie Game Late Vs. Packers

San Francisco grabbed a much-needed, game-tying touchdown late in the divisional round game against Green Bay

By Bryan Murphy

Not much offensively has gone right for the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers in their divisional round matchup.

The special teams took notice and came up with a clutch play late in the fourth quarter down by a touchdown.

With the Packers pinned in their own zone and failing to get a first down, Corey Bojorquez was set to punt out of the end zone. But the 49ers blocked the punt and Talanoa Hufanga picked up the ball, sprinting untouched into the end zone.

It was a huge play to tie the game 10-10 with less than five minutes left in the contest.

And no one will be as thankful as Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense, who have managed just 168 yards up to this point.

