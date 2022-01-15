Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Take 20-13 Lead Into Halftime Against Raiders in Wild Card Game

The Raiders scored a late first-half touchdown to make it a one-score game

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

We have ourselves a Rumble in the Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter halftime with a 20-13 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium. Joe Burrow has two touchdown passes in his first ever playoff start, while Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led a touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Las Vegas kicked a field goal on its first drive, but its lead only lasted five minutes before Burrow found tight end C.J. Uzomah for a touchdown.

The Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives before scoring another touchdown with two minutes left in the half. The play stood even though there was an erroneous whistle.

Carr and Co. then went 80 yards on 11 plays to score their first touchdown of the day with 13 seconds left in the half.

If the Bengals hang on, they will win their first playoff game in 31 years. If the Raiders pull off the comeback, it will be their first playoff victory in 20 years.

This article tagged under:

Cincinnati BengalsNFLLas Vegas RaidersNFL Playoffs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us