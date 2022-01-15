Bengals Take 20-13 Lead Into Halftime Against Raiders in Wild Card Game

We have ourselves a Rumble in the Jungle.

The Cincinnati Bengals enter halftime with a 20-13 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium. Joe Burrow has two touchdown passes in his first ever playoff start, while Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led a touchdown drive in the final seconds of the half.

Las Vegas kicked a field goal on its first drive, but its lead only lasted five minutes before Burrow found tight end C.J. Uzomah for a touchdown.

The Bengals kicked field goals on their next two drives before scoring another touchdown with two minutes left in the half. The play stood even though there was an erroneous whistle.

Carr and Co. then went 80 yards on 11 plays to score their first touchdown of the day with 13 seconds left in the half.

If the Bengals hang on, they will win their first playoff game in 31 years. If the Raiders pull off the comeback, it will be their first playoff victory in 20 years.