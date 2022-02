Matthew Stafford looks like the early favorite for Super Bowl LVI MVP.

After the Cincinnati Bengals got on the board with a field goal, Stafford engineered a six-play, 75-yard drive, which was capped by an 11-yard touchdown catch by wideout Cooper Kupp.

The Rams botched the snap on the extra point, settling for a 13-3 lead.

Through four Rams possessions, Stafford has a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The 13-year veteran is 9 of 10 through the air for 127 yards and two touchdowns.