Tom Brady Left With Bloody Lip After Hit From Von Miller

The Bucs quarterback was then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

At 44 years old, Tom Brady is still checking off firsts for his NFL career.

During Sunday’s divisional round contest against the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time, and with good reason.

Brady was hit by Rams edge rusher Von Miller on a pass attempt, and he immediately turned to officials wondering where a flag was. There were no markers on the field for the hit, but one came out following a tirade from Brady.

Even though there was no penalty on Miller’s hit, there was pretty good evidence that there could have been one.

Brady continued the drive, which ended in a missed field goal.

While Brady’s penalty marked the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career, Sunday’s game could also be the last of his career unless the Bucs overcome their 17-3 deficit.

