Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect for Another Postseason Touchdown

Here’s an equation that football fans are familiar with: 12 + 87 = 6.

That’s what happens when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are on the field together. On Sunday, their unmatched chemistry continued during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The quarterback found the tight end for a touchdown in the third quarter, helping Tampa Bay improve its lead to 24-0. It was the 15th postseason touchdown connection between the two, building on a record that they already hold.

The tandem broke the record during last season’s Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Sunday’s score, Gronkowski also added to his tally for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL playoff history.

With the way Sunday’s matchup is going, Brady and Gronk will have a chance for more playoff history next weekend at home in the divisional round.