Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Connect for Another Postseason Touchdown

The Brady-Gronk connection was on full display against the Eagles

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Here’s an equation that football fans are familiar with: 12 + 87 = 6.

That’s what happens when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are on the field together. On Sunday, their unmatched chemistry continued during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The quarterback found the tight end for a touchdown in the third quarter, helping Tampa Bay improve its lead to 24-0. It was the 15th postseason touchdown connection between the two, building on a record that they already hold.

The tandem broke the record during last season’s Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Sunday’s score, Gronkowski also added to his tally for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL playoff history.

Road to the Super Bowl

Get the latest news on the 2022 NFL Playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. Here’s our coverage on games, schedules, brackets, standings and more.

NFL Playoffs Jan 15

2022 NFL Playoffs Live Blog: Super Wild Card Weekend

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 mins ago

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Roll Over Eagles With 31-15 Wild Card Victory

With the way Sunday’s matchup is going, Brady and Gronk will have a chance for more playoff history next weekend at home in the divisional round.

This article tagged under:

Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLTom BradyRob GronkowskiPhiladelphia Eagles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us