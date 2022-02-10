Which Super Bowl Had the Warmest Temperature in NFL History?

Playoff football has fans thinking in layers – as in how many are needed to reasonably stand and watch a game outside on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field or in upstate New York with winds whipping off Lake Erie.

But as the calendar flips to February, those concerns fade as thermal ski masks and snow boots are suddenly replaced by sunscreen and flip flops. Why? Because it’s officially Super Bowl season and, in the 21st century, that has meant you’re packing bags for somewhere tropical.

The 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles fits into the recent push towards having the game in a location that’s either known for having relatively warm winter temperatures or has a domed stadium – LA fortunately has both.

It wasn’t always this way though. For generations, the Super Bowl was played all over the country – rain or shine, and sometimes with a dash of ice.

Whatever the forecast predicts on Feb. 13, players from Cincinnati and Los Angeles will be shielded from the elements. Outside, tailgaters will be reveling in the California sun. Will temperatures spike to make history? Only time will tell.

Let’s take a look at some of the warmest weather conditions since the Super Bowl began.

What is the warmest Super Bowl in NFL history?

The warmest or “hottest” day in Super Bowl history was Super Bowl VII in 1973. The Dolphins defeated the former Redskins 14-7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At kickoff, the temperature was 84 degrees outside, which goes on record as the warmest ever.

Here’s a look at the top five warmest Super Bowls based on kickoff temperature:

Super Bowl VII (1973) - Miami Dolphins vs. Washington - 84 degrees Super Bowl XXI (1987) - Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants - 76 degrees Super Bowl XXIX (1995) - Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers - 76 degrees Super Bowl 50 (2016) - Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos - 76 degrees Super Bowl LI (2017) - New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons - 76 degrees

Has a Super Bowl ever been canceled?

In the history of the Super Bowl, a game has never been canceled due to excessive heat or below-freezing temperatures.

The only time the game was remotely altered was during Super Bowl XLVII in 2014 when the Ravens and 49ers had to postpone the third quarter due to an electrical issue in the SuperDome.

What will this year look like?

It looks like Los Angeles will have complete sunshine for the Super Bowl, with a high of 66 degrees and a low of 49 degrees.

What’s the coldest Super Bowl?

The coldest game took place at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana for Super Bowl VI back in 1972. The Dallas Cowboys battled the Miami Dolphins on a brisk 39-degree winter day.