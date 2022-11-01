Super Bowl LVII odds after 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
And breathe, NFL fans.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline delivered chaos and endless tweet notifications, and now rosters are mostly set as some teams prepare for a potential playoff push while others start studying college football film more intensely.
Among the biggest headliners of the trade deadline involved tight end T.J. Hockenson moving from one NFC North team to another, Bradley Chubb riding away from Denver to take his talents to South Beach and Trevor Lawrence eventually getting more wideout help when Calvin Ridley suits up next season.
So, how did the trade movement affect the bigger picture in the NFL? Let’s take a look at Super Bowl LVII odds for all 32 teams, including division and conference outlooks:
What are the odds for Super Bowl LVII?
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet. However, the only undefeated team through eight weeks is inching closer to becoming the top betting choice.
Here’s a look at all 32 teams:
- Buffalo Bills: +230
- Philadelphia Eagles: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs: +700
- San Francisco 49ers: +1200
- Baltimore Ravens: +1400
- Dallas Cowboys: +1400
- Minnesota Vikings: +1400
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +2800
- Miami Dolphins: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
- Tennessee Titans: +4000
- Green Bay Packers: +5000
- Seattle Seahawks: +5000
- Arizona Cardinals: +6600
- New England Patriots: +6600
- New York Giants: +6600
- Cleveland Browns: +7000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +7000
- Atlanta Falcons: +9000
- New Orleans Saints: +9000
- Denver Broncos: +12500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +12500
- New York Jets: +12500
- Indianapolis Colts: +12500
- Detroit Lions: +25000
- Washington Commanders: +25000
- Chicago Bears: +40000
- Carolina Panthers: +50000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +50000
- Houston Texans: +100000
Who will win the AFC Championship Game this season?
The Bills once again reign supreme as the odds expect them to finally jump the hurdle that is Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Here are the seven teams with the best odds to win the AFC:
- Buffalo Bills: +135
- Kansas City Chiefs: +320
- Baltimore Ravens: +750
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1400
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1700
- Miami Dolphins: +1700
- Tennessee Titans: +2200
Who will win the NFC Championship Game this season?
The currently 7-0 Eagles have a strong odds advantage to claim the NFC title. Let’s take a look at the top seven teams:
- Philadelphia Eagles: +170
- Dallas Cowboys: +650
- Minnesota Vikings: +650
- San Francisco 49ers: +650
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1000
- Los Angeles Rams: +1400
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
What are the NFL division odds in 2022?
Some divisions are tight…others not so much. Here’s a look at every team’s odds to win their respective division, via PointsBet:
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles: -450
Dallas Cowboys: +450
New York Giants: +1200
Washington Commanders: +8000
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers: -167
Seattle Seahawks: +350
Los Angeles Rams: +500
Arizona Cardinals: +1500
NFC North
Minnesota Vikings: -900
Green Bay Packers: +700
Chicago Bears: +4000
Detroit Lions: +7000
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -130
Atlanta Falcons: +210
New Orleans Saints: +550
Carolina Panthers: +2000
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: -1250
Miami Dolphins: +1000
New England Patriots: +3000
New York Jets: +4000
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs: -500
Los Angeles Chargers: +500
Denver Broncos: +2500
Las Vegas Raiders: +2800
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: -286
Cincinnati Bengals: +350
Cleveland Browns: +1400
Pittsburgh Steelers: +6600
AFC South
Tennessee Titans: -300
Indianapolis Colts: +450
Jacksonville Jaguars: +650
Houston Texans: +5000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.