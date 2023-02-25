Team USA Loses to New Zealand in 2023 Los Angeles Sevens, Eliminated From Medal Contention

Team USA's hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds in the 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens are dashed after falling to New Zealand 36-15 in their second Pool A game on Saturday.

After losing to Samoa 26-19 in the first game, it took just 30 seconds from kick off for the U.S. to allow New Zealand to score. The All Blacks ran the whole length of the pitch going from their try zone to the Eagles', with Brady Rush logging the score. The two-point conversion, though, was missed, so the score read 5-0.

The Eagles then responded right away. Captain Kevon Williams kickstarted the momentum by grabbing a lateral pass one-handed and circling towards the right wing. The ball then swung to the opposite wing, where David Still ran it in to tie it at 5-5 after the missed conversion from deep.

But New Zealand's quality barreled the U.S. -- literally. All Blacks' Moses Leo trucked U.S. star Perry Baker down the left flank before Dylan Collier walked it in right down the middle, then Collier added another try a minute later to make it 17-5.

New Zealand scored yet again on the final play before halftime, as Baker struggled again in a one-on-one situation, this time on the right-hand flank. Akuila Rokolisoa put another try on the board and extended New Zealand's lead to 24-5, with the U.S. missing five tackles in the seven minutes.

The second half started strong for the U.S. Malacchi Esdale ran in a try from 80 yards out by slicing New Zealand's Herculean defense down the middle, making it 24-10 after another missed conversion.

But the defensive miscues kept coming. Leo once again breezed through a tackle down the left flank, and no U.S. defender had a chance to prevent the long run. Joe Webber then tacked on another try to make it 36-10 before Naima Fuala'au scored for the U.S. on the final play to stamp the score at 36-15.

The loss and Samoa's earlier win vs. Chile means the U.S. cannot compete for a medal in front of the hometown crowd in Southern California. The Eagles will play Chile at 5:58 p.m. PT, but the sole motive at hand is points differential for placement games on Sunday.