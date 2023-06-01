Ted Lasso Look Inspired by Former NFL Legend

Jason Sudeikis reveals Ted Lasso inspired by Bears legend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Sudeikis won over TV viewers across the country with his heartwarming soccer show Ted Lasso. But on a recent episode of “Hot Ones,” Sudeikis revealed his character was inspired by an American football legend from the Chicago Bears.

“The look was kind of inspired by Mike Ditka,” Sudeikis said on “Hot Ones.” “You know, the shades, the short polyester shorts and the mustache was very much Ditka.”

Getty Images

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Getty Images

Ditka’s look is known the world over since the 1985 Bears shuffled their way into the spotlight, but his gruff demeanor is a far cry from Lasso’s characterization. Ditka was a crass coach infamous for moments like flipping the bird to photographers. Lasso is endlessly positive and rarely antagonistic.

Accordingly, Sudeikis explained that Lasso is an amalgamation of different teachers and mentors he’s had over the years, including his high school basketball coach Donnie Campell.

“He would do those little turns of phrases like Ted does,” Sudeikis said. “I always loved those things. He was also the one who introduced myself and my teammates to John Wooden.”

Ditka’s been parodied, impersonated and idolized in media for decades. Now we can add Ted Lasso to the list of pop culture phenomena inspired by him.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.