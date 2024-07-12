Grab your strawberries and cream -- the most highly-anticipated tennis match of the summer once again finds itself on the grand stage of Wimbledon.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is set to clash with seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday for an iconic rematch of the 2023 final.

The 21-year-old Spaniard had to get past Daniil Medvedev in a four-set semifinal battle that tested each of the players. While the Russian grabbed the first set 7-6, it wasn't enough as Alcaraz ran away with the next three, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic, 37, took on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in a tightly contested three-set semifinal match. Each of the sets were neck and neck but Djokovic's experience shined through in the big moments to take the win 6-4, 7-6, 6-4.

Sunday's final sets up a showdown between one of the great professional tennis players and arguably the sport's most-prized young star.

With all the history and excitement on the line, here we dive into the Wimbledon men's final between Alcaraz and Djokovic:

What is on the line for the Alcaraz-Djokovic men's final?

Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles, while also vying to surpass the all-time Grand Slam record by securing his 25th major championship. Djokovic currently ties Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slams.

Alcaraz also has something at stake Sunday. who has been most consistent on tour this year, is working towards his fourth Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last month. At just 21 years old, the Spaniard reached major finals on all three surfaces, earning the title of the youngest to do so in history.

While the upcoming men’s final on Sunday carries immense significance, another interesting layer is in just weeks, Alcaraz and Djokovic will return to the clay courts to take on the 2024 Paris Olympics, creating an even more potentially historic year for the duo.

Alcaraz will represent Spain in singles and doubles, teaming up with legend Rafael Nadal. The tournament will likely conclude the 22-time Grand Slam champion's illustrious career.

Djokovic will represent Serbia as he seeks his second Olympic medal. In 2008 Beijing, Djokovic fell in the semifinals to Nadal and went on to beat James Blake for bronze.

Has Carlos Alcaraz beaten Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic currently holds a 3-2 record on Alcaraz.

While the two have yet to face off in 2024, Djokovic won the pair's last two meetings in 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in five sets. A few weeks prior, Djokovic beat Alcaraz in the French Open semis in four sets.

The first meeting came in 2022, which Alcaraz won.

Who is expected to win the Wimbledon men's final?

The final is expected to go the distance based on previous outcomes and recent results.

Tennis fans did not expect to see Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon after he suffered a meniscus tear during the French Open and had to have surgery. Just weeks later, Djokovic returned to court and found himself relatively healthy and back to his winning ways.

While much of the result will depend on Djokovic's health, Alcaraz has been the more dominant player in recent weeks — and not to mention, carries the momentum as the defending champion.

Prediction: Alcaraz defeats Djokovic in five sets.