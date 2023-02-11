LeBron James

‘The Best Moment of My Life:' Watch Young Fan's Incredible Reaction as LeBron James Sits Next to Her

A young fan went viral after LeBron James sat next to her during the Lakers-Warriors game

By Eric Mullin

LeBron James made a young fan's night on Saturday simply by sitting on the bench.

An ankle injury held James out of the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with Golden State Warriors. But the NBA's new all-time leading scorer was in attendance at Chase Center for the game.

And when James took a seat at the end of Los Angeles' bench, he left a young fun next to him completely starstruck.

After her reaction went viral on social media, the fan was interviewed by ESPN's Lisa Salters. The fan, who is 12 years old, told Salters she asked for the tickets months in advance hoping it would be the game James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.

She called James sitting next to her "the best moment of my life."

"When [James] ended up sitting down here, I'm not as tall as him obviously so I could only see like his shoes, and then I look up and I see LeBron James," the fan said. "What's going through my mind is just like, 'Oh my god, the like greatest player of all time in basketball is sitting next to me.' And I just freak out completely. I'm just thinking, 'Oh my goodness, this is like the best moment of my life.'"

When asked if she had talked to James at all, the fan said she hadn't and was told not to distract the players. James was seated next to the fan during the interview, but he didn't chime in.

After the game, however, the Lakers shared an Instagram post that featured a photo of the fan with James and a video of the two high-fiving.

