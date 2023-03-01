The Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic Roster for 2023

Take a look at the Dominican Republic’s stacked WBC roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Dominican Republic’s 2023 World Baseball Classic roster could easily be mistaken for an All-Star team.

Manny Machado. Sandy Alcantara. Juan Soto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Rafael Devers. And the list goes on.

The star-studded Dominican Republic squad will be out for vengeance, too.

After reaching the WBC final for the first time in 2013 and winning it all, the D.R. failed to defend its title in 2017. They were bounced in the second round of the tournament.

The Dominican Republic certainly has the best team in this year’s tournament, but will that result in a second World Baseball Classic title?

Who is playing for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Here’s a full look at the team manager Rodney Linares, who serves as bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, will have at his disposal:

Pitchers

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros

Genesis Cabrera, St. Louis Cardinals

Diego Castillo, Seattle Mariners

Roansy Contreras, Pittsburgh Pirates

Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins

Enyel De Los Santos, Cleveland Guardians

Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants

Carlos Estevez, Los Angeles Angels

Jarlin Garcia, Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

Yimi Garcia, Toronto Blue Jays

Cristian Javier, Houston Astros

Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers

Rafael Montero, Houston Astros

Hector Neris, Houston Astros

Joel Payamps, Milwaukee Brewers

Gregory Soto, Philadelphia Phillies

Cesar Valdez, Los Angeles Angels

Catchers

Francisco Mejia, Tampa Bay Rays

Gary Sanchez

Infielders

Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers

Robinson Cano

Nelson Cruz, San Diego Padres

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Jean Segura, Miami Marlins

Outfielders

Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres

What World Baseball Classic group is the Dominican Republic in?

The Dominican Republic will play in Pool D along with Israel, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. All Pool D games will be held at loanDepot Park, home of the Marlins, in Miami.

What is the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic schedule?