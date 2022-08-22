Tiger Woods swings into selfie with Shooter McGavin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The fictional craziness of Happy Gilmore, the 1996 golf comedy starring Adam Sandler, can't seem to help itself from being intertwined with the real PGA Tour these days.

Just days before the 2022 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods swooped in to take a selfie with actor Christopher McDonald, who plays the villainous and now infamous character, Shooter McGavin, in the slapstick comedy.

The fictional McGavin, whose Twitter handle has more than 457,500 followers, captioned the epic meeting succinctly.

"When the GOAT met Tiger Woods," he wrote on Twitter.

McGavin, for his part, clearly wasn't too overwhelmed by the moment.

Patrick Cantlay looks to defend his 2021 TOUR Championship win this weekend. The tournament begins Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Woods has become arguably the biggest advocate for the PGA Tour in 2022 as its rivalry with the LIV Golf Series has intensified.

On Monday, Woods and the PGA were just trying to have a viral conversation with Adam Sandler.