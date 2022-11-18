Tennessee Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Win Over Packers

Downing has been an assistant coach for the Titans since 2019

By Logan Reardon

Just hours after a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, the mood surrounding the Tennessee Titans has quickly changed.

Offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence and speeding, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Titans’ team plane landed in Nashville at 2:11 a.m. CT, according to ProFootballTalk, and Downing was pulled over at 3:49 a.m. CT. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com first reported the news.

Downing was booked at Williamson County jail (just south of Nashville) at 4:39 a.m. CT and released on bond at 6:46 a.m. CT.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement Friday.

The Titans had plenty to celebrate last night, but obviously, things got out of hand. Downing’s offense scored a season-high 27 points in a resounding 10-point victory over the Packers, which moved Tennessee to 7-3 on the season.

Downing, 42, has been an NFL assistant coach since 2005 with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. He’s been the Titans’ offensive coordinator since 2021 after serving as their tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020.

Mike Vrabel’s team won’t play again until next Sunday, Nov. 27, against the Cincinnati Bengals. Downing’s status for that game and beyond remains unclear.

