American Hurdlers Go Head to Head, New England Duo to Set Sail

Simone Biles' highly anticipated return to the Tokyo Olympics stage -- and Olympic podium -- did not disappoint Tuesday. The GOAT of gymnastics won a bronze medal in the balance beam final after missing a full week of competition.

In an exclusive interview on TODAY focused on Team USA’s performance in Tokyo, Biles added her voice to the discussion surrounding mental health in this Olympics.

"It means more than all the golds," Biles said of her bronze medal. "I pushed through so much over the last five years and the last week while I've been here. It was very emotional and I'm just proud of myself and all of these girls as well."

Now, spectators turn their heads toward one of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games, when American superstars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad square off in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Plus, the U.S. women’s basketball squad stands three victories away from a seventh straight gold medal, the women’s golf tournament tees off and sailors with New England ties will compete in the final Olympic sailing event.

Here's how to watch:

US sailors with New England ties to compete in final event

The Olympic sailing events conclude on Wednesday with the medal races in the men's and women's 470 classes, featuring two men with New England ties.

David Hughes grew up in Miami before graduating from the University of Southern Maine. He and partner Stu McNay — who was born in Boston, grew up in Providence and attended Yale University — placed fourth in the men's 470 two-person dinghy in Rio 2016, an event in which the pair will also compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The men's and women's 470 classes begin at 1:33 a.m. ET Wednesday and 2:33 a.m. ET, respectively. Watch a livestream here.

Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad battle for women’s 400m hurdles crown

One of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

American superstars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will square off in the women’s 400m hurdles final. McLaughlin came into Tokyo with the world record in the event, while Muhammad won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The two have not disappointed so far in Tokyo, either. McLaughlin posted the best semifinal time in the event on Tuesday with a 53.03 mark. Muhammad won her heat with the second-best overall time of 53:30.

Fellow American Anna Cockrell will also be racing in the final after placing second in the third semifinal heat on Tuesday. Still, all eyes will be on the contest between the world record holder and the defending Olympic champion. The race is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While the women’s 400m hurdles will be the only final on Wednesday night, the track and field session also features men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, men’s javelin qualification, and men’s 110m hurdles semifinals.

Track and field turns around and has another session beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. There will be finals in the women’s steeplechase, men’s hammer throw, men’s 800m and men’s 200m. On top of that, there will be action in the men’s decathlon, women’s heptathlon, women’s 1500m and women’s 400m.

Watch the Wednesday night session on NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here. Watch the second session on Peacock, or click here to stream it live.

Team USA tips off against Australia in women’s basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s basketball has won 52 straight Olympic contests dating back to 1992. Now, the squad stands three more victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group stage by beating Nigeria, Japan and France. A’ja Wilson has been the leading scorer with over 20 points per game in her Olympic debut, while Breanna Stewart is averaging a double-double through three contests.

The Americans turn their attention to Australia, which entered the Olympics with the second-best odds at winning the tournament. Tipoff is at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Without Liz Cambage, Australia lost its first two games to Belgium and China before picking up a 27-point win over Puerto Rico to qualify for the quarterfinals. The U.S. will not take the matchup lightly, though, after losing to Australia by a score of 70-67 in an exhibition on July 16.

Watch the game on USA Network, or stream live here.

Korda sisters lead Team USA into women’s golf tournament

Following Xander Schauffele’s win in the men’s tournament, Team USA will attempt to sweep Olympic golfing gold when the women’s tournament tees off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The U.S. is sending four golfers to the Kasumigaseki Country Club: No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda, sister Jessica Korda, two-time Olympian Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang. After missing out on the podium in the event’s 2016 Olympic return, Team USA will look to medal in the event for the first time since Margaret Abbott won gold in 1900.

Team USA will face tough competition from South Korea, which also fields a roster of four. Defending gold medalist Inbee Park headlines a South Korean contingent that includes Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and Hyo-Joo Kim. Park set an Olympic record with a 16-under 268 score in Rio.

Other contenders include Australia’s Minjee Lee and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka. Watch on Golf Channel, or stream live here.

US women’s volleyball battles Dominican Republic in volleyball quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s volleyball team faced adversity throughout the preliminary round, and the road doesn’t get any easier going into the quarterfinals.

Team USA went 4-1 in round-robin action while dealing with apparent ankle injuries to two marquee players in Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter. The first-place finish in Pool B earned the team a quarterfinal tilt against the Dominican Republic at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Thompson’s availability for Wednesday’s quarterfinal match is uncertain, though the team is hopeful she can return at some point in the elimination rounds. Poulter, meanwhile, exited Sunday’s comeback win over Italy and watched the remainder of the game from a wheelchair.

The Dominican Republic lost its first three matches in Tokyo but turned things around with wins over Kenya and Japan to secure a quarterfinals berth.

Watch on NBC, or stream live here.