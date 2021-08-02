Biles to Make Return, Tatum and Team USA to Take on Spain

Week 2 of the Tokyo Olympics kicked off with a gold medal and the return of the GOAT in U.S. women's gymnastics.

Jade Carey, the only American competing in the women's floor exercise, delivered a gold medal for her country.

Carey was the lone American in the eight-woman floor exercise final after Simone Biles pulled out after experiencing the “twisties,” or a lack of air awareness while trying to complete extremely difficult moves.

Carey, 21, improved on her eighth-place finish in both the vault final and individual all-around with her first career gold medal. She finished with a 14.366 score in floor exercise final.

And now, Biles is back.

Here's how to watch her, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and others in upcoming Olympic events:

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition in balance beam

The GOAT of gymnastics is back.

Seven days after exiting the women’s team final, Simone Biles will return to the Olympic gymnastics stage. She will be competing with teammate Suni Lee in the final women’s event, the balance beam, which begins at 4:53 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Biles left the team final last week and has since withdrawn from finals in the individual all-around, vault and floor exercise. Team USA has stepped up without Biles -- Lee won gold in the individual all-around, MyKayla Skinner earned a silver medal in vault and Jade Carey brought home another goal in the floor exercise.

Watch Biles and Lee perform on Peacock, or stream live here.

Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jayson Tatum, US men's basketball team to play in the quarterfinals

Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's official: Jayson Tatum and the U.S. men's basketball team will play Spain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Team USA comes in as the three-time defending gold medalists. Things haven’t come easy for Tatum, Kevin Durant and Co. though, as the team lost a pair of exhibitions coming into Tokyo and lost its first Olympic game to France. With improved performances from the likes of Durant, Damian Lillard and Tatum, the U.S. bounced back with wins against Iran and the Czech Republic.

Tatum scored 27 points in Team USA 119-84 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, which sent the U.S. to the quarterfinals.

By virtue of their victory, the U.S. finished second in Group A, meaning they avoided Australia, France and the winner of Sunday’s game between Spain and Slovenia in the quarterfinals.

The Americans will face their toughest test yet in their elimination game against Spain in the quarterfinals. Spain has medaled at each of the last three Olympics and lost a pair of gold medal games to the U.S. in 2008 and 2012.

Tipoff is at 12:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.

Team USA (2-1) will play Spain (2-1) in the quarter finals after back-to-back blowout wins over Iran and Czech Republic.

Sports climbing will make Olympic debut

Sports climbing will make its Olympic debut 4:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sports climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines.

The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Getty Images

Team USA’s hopes of for gold in sport climbing's Olympic debut rest on the shoulders of Nathaniel Coleman and Kyra Condie. Coleman won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering OPen National Championships (2016-2018).

Condie is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible. Early into her climbing career it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist.

Watch on USA Network at 10:30 a.m ET, or stream live at 4 a.m. here.

Team USA Climber Brooke Raboutou discusses why she loves climbing and how it her family got her started in the sport.

Women’s 200m final headlines track and field events

The Tokyo Olympics recently crowned Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Hera the world’s fastest woman, a title she also claimed at the 2016 Rio Games. On Tuesday morning many of the world’s fastest women will once again compete for a chance at Olympic glory.

The other day 11 track and field finals include: Women’s long jump, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s hammer throw, and the women’s 800m.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There will be final competitions in men’s pole vault and women’s hammer throw.

We will also see American track star Noah Lyles make his Tokyo Olympic Debut. Lyles is a favorite to medal in the 200m.

Watch on NBC in prime time, or view on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET. Stream available here.

Women’s water polo takes on Canada in quarterfinal

Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The United States women’s water polo team finished the preliminary group stage with a 3-1 record as the club seeks its third straight Olympic gold medal.

Mackenzie Fischer propelled Team USA with three goals in a 18-5 win over the ROC the last time the Americans were in the pool, while team captain and three-time Olympian Maggie Steffens moved to the top of the all-time Olympic water polo scoring list.

The U.S. will face Canada in the quarterfinals. Watch on the USA Network at 1 a.m. ET or click here to stream live.

Maggie Steffens became the all-time scoring leader in Olympic women’s water polo history as the U.S. beat the ROC on Thursday.