Jayson Tatum, Team USA in Olympic Semifinals

In the last week of the Tokyo Olympic games, a few Massachusetts athletes will compete in upcoming final events and Celtics star Jayson Tatum will tip off with team USA against Australia.

The U.S. men's basketball team will face off against Australia after Tatum helped team USA to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics with a win over Spain on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hanson sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis will be back on the field with the U.S. women’s soccer team as they look to bounce back from a gutting semifinal defeat against Canada.

Here's how to watch our local athletes and more:

Tatum, Team USA battle Australia in semifinals

Team USA is two wins away from its fourth straight men’s basketball gold medal, and its next test comes against Australia in a semifinal contest at 12:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

After a concerning opening loss to France, the U.S. men have strung together three straight wins over Iran, the Czech Republic and Spain. Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are among the standouts for the U.S. through four games, with Durant scoring a team-high 29 points in a quarterfinal win over Spain on Tuesday.

Australia is unbeaten coming into Thursday’s semifinal contest. Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Co. went 3-0 in group play before handing Argentina a lopsided, 38-point quarterfinal loss on Tuesday. Australia is seeking its first ever Olympic men’s basketball medal.

The winner of Team USA-Australia will play the winner of Slovenia-France in the gold medal game on Friday, Aug. 6, while the two losers will play for bronze on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Holloway wins silver in men's hurdles, Crouser wins gold in shot put

Holloway, the overwhelming favorite, led the race for 9 out of the 10 hurdles, but faded as Hansle finished strong and added an Olympic gold to his collection. Hansle also won a bronze medal in the 2012 London games.

The 23-year-old Holloway turned professional in 2019 and went on to win the World Championship that year in Doha, Qatar. Before that, Holloway turned down opportunities to play Division 1 football and joined the track and field team at the University of Florida.

American thrower Ryan Crouser won gold in men's shot put and fellow Team USA member, Joe Kovacs followed closely behind to take silver.

The 2016 Rio champion defended his title while breaking the Olympic shot put record with a 23.30m throw on his last attempt.

Kovacs finished with a throw of 22.65 and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand won bronze.

The U.S. advanced in the women's 4x100m relay, finishing second overall with a time of 41.90.

Team USA, which comprised of Javianne Oliver, English Gardner, Teahna Daniels and Aleia Hobbs finished ahead of Team Jamaica -- despite Shericka Jackson nipping on their heels in the last leg.

The heats were missing the star power of Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning women's 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

USWNT, Mewis sister go for bronze against Australia

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from a gutting semifinal defeat against Canada in Thursday’s bronze medal match at 4 a.m. ET.

After winning four of the first five gold medals in Olympic women’s soccer history, Team USA has now failed to make it to the final in back-to-back Games. The U.S. was in a scoreless tie with Canada until Jessie Fleming beat Adrianna Franch on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the game’s lone goal.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and the USWNT turn their attention back to Australia. Needing a win or tie against Australia in round-robin play, the Americans earned a point in a 0-0 draw against the Aussies on July 27.

It’s not gold, but after missing out on the podium all together at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the USWNT will be hungry in Thursday’s tilt.

Loved ones of Sam and Kristie Mewis, two sisters and standout soccer players from Hanson, Massachusetts, have been cheering the team on from home along the way.

Born in Weymouth, Kristie went to Boston College and Sam, less than two years younger, went to UCLA. The duo play midfield for the U.S. Women's National Team, the first appearance for each at the Games.

Colin Duffy tries to reach first Olympic sport climbing podium

Two Americans will attempt to race to the top of the walls -- and standings -- at Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park on Thursday.

Team USA’s Colin Duffy and Nathaniel Coleman are among the eight athletes competing in the inaugural Olympic sport climbing final. Duffy came in third overall during qualifying after ranking sixth in speed, fifth in bouldering and second in lead. Coleman, on the other hand, was eighth overall and the final qualifier for the final. He ranked 10th in speed, 11th in bouldering and fifth in lead.

France’s Mickael Mawem placed atop the leaderboard in qualifying, while Japan’s Tomoa Narasaki Tomoa was second.

The action begins with the speed final at 4:30 a.m. ET, transitions to the bouldering final at 5:30 a.m. ET and lead final at 8:10 a.m. ET. While the climbers take on three different disciplines, the medals will be awarded to the three highest finishers on the overall leaderboard.

David Taylor takes on Hassan Yazdani for wrestling gold

Three Olympic freestyle wrestling titles will be up for grabs Thursday morning: men’s 57kg, men’s 86kg and women’s 57kg.

David Taylor is seeking his first Olympic medal after missing out on the U.S. wrestling team in Rio. He is competing in the men’s freestyle 86kg final against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani after beating Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his opening match, San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine in the quarterfinals and India’s Deepak Punia in Wednesday's semifinal tilt. The American beat his first three opponents by a combined 33-2 score.

Thursday’s final will be the third chapter in the Taylor-Yazdani rivalry. Taylor upset the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in their first matchup at the 2017 World Cup. Their second matchup came at the 2018 world championships, and Taylor emerged victorious once again. Yazdani has not lost a match since, setting up a spectacular final on Thursday.

