Mass. Fencers to Take Shot at Team Medals, Local Rowers Back After Storm Delay

Day Four of the Tokyo Olympic games did not go as expected -- reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team finals Tuesday.

Team USA took silver in the women's team event after Biles withdrew from the competition, missing gold for the first time since 2008.

Biles pulled out minutes after struggling to land a vault and later told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things "vary" from an emotional standpoint.

According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles withdrew due to a medical issue. The organization said she will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions. Biles' coach wrote to NBC after Biles' exit, "Physically she is fine. But she is done for the night."

Here's what else is going on:

After missing quarterfinals, Mass. sabre fencers take shot at team medal

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Massachusetts natives Eli Dershwitz and Andrew Mackiewicz get another chance to win an Olympic medal.

As the second-ranked sabre fencer in the world, Eli Dershwitz was a medal favorite in the lead up to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Sherborn, Massachusetts, breezed through the round of 32 with a 15-9 win over Japanese fencer Kaito Streets but failed to advance beyond the round of 16 after running into Kim Jung-Hwan (KOR).

Fencer Eli Dershwitz, from Massachusetts, had to battle COVID-19 before he was able to fence at the Olympics in Tokyo, and the pandemic impacted his training, too.

Kim, who has a team sabre gold from 2012 and individual bronze from 2016, downed Dershwitz 15-9, eliminating the American before the quarterfinals.

Dershwitz was the only member of Team USA in the Round of 16 after Andrew Mackiewicz, of Westwood, Massachusetts, fell to top-ranked Oh Sanguk (KOR) 15-7 and Daryl Homer lost 15-11 to Mohamed Amer of Egypt.

Fencer Andrew Mackiewicz of Westwood, Massachusetts, is making his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Dershwitz made his first Olympic appearance in Rio but was eliminated in the opening round of competition. He, as well as Mackiewicz and Homer, have another shot at winning a medal in the men’s team sabre event which begins Wednesday.

Watch the men's team sabre prelims live at 9 p.m. here. The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic fencing can be found here.

Two Mass. natives rowing for gold

After some Olympic rowing competitions were rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nepartak, two Massachusetts natives will compete in the Women’s Double Sculls Final Tuesday.

Gevvie Stone, a Newton native who won the silver medalist in single sculls in Rio, and Kristi Wagner, of Weston, teamed up for double sculls several months ago without having ever rowed together before.

The duo turned in a time of 6:55.65 in a second-place finish for their preliminary heat, advancing to the semi-finals. The pair are coached by Stone's father, Gregg, who has been coaching his daughter since 2008.

Newton’s Gevvie Stone and Weston’s Kristi Wagner, two Mass. rowers, will hit the water at the Tokyo Olympics under the watchful eye of their coach — who is the father of one of the athletes.

Click here to livestream the Men's & Women's Four & Double Finals, starting at 7:30 p.m. Find full TV listings for rowing and all other Olympic sports in the full TV schedule.

Katie Ledecky, Team USA swim for more Olympic medals

Wednesday night will give Team USA more chances to stand atop the Olympic podium at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Katie Ledecky has a chance to come away with two more Olympic medals after earning silver in the women’s 400m freestyle. On Tuesday, she will be racing in the women’s 200m freestyle and women’s 1500m freestyle with two hours in between races. She had the top times in qualifying for both events, even setting an Olympic record in the inaugural 1500m heats.

Joseph Bentz will be in the mix for a medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final. In the women’s 200m butterfly, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh could take home a pair of medals for Team USA.

Tuesday’s slate concludes with the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final, an event where Team USA has won four straight gold medals.

The night’s action, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, also includes semifinal races in the men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly and men’s 200m breaststroke.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here. TV Channel: NBC

Team USA Swimmer Katie Ledecky takes the silver medal in the 400 meter freestyle. Australian rival Ariarne Titmus took the gold medal.

U.S. men’s basketball tries to get on track vs. Iran

Team USA was stunned by France in the fourth quarter of their Group B opener on Sunday. France ended the game on a 16-2 run, handing the Americans’ their first Olympic loss since 2004 in Athens.

Now, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Co. turn their attention to Iran, which lost its first game in Tokyo to the Czech Republic. Beyond momentum, the game carries weight for Team USA in the standings since only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals.

If the team wants to make a serious run at its fourth straight Olympic gold, it will need to start against Iran with tipoff at 12:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Watch the game on Peacock, or click here to stream live. TV channel: Peacock

getty images

Team USA tips off semifinals with eyes on 3x3 basketball gold

Team USA will play in the semifinals of the first ever Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray and Jackie Young posted a 6-1 record in pool play.

If the U.S. wins in the semifinals, it will play in the gold medal game at 8:55 a.m. ET. If the team loses, it will play in the bronze medal game at 7:45 a.m. ET against the loser of the other semifinal.

Watch the action on USA Network. Stream the semifinals live here and the medal contests here. TV channel: USA