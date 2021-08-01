Gymnast Jade Carey Wins Gold, US Women's Soccer Falls to Canada in Semifinal

Two Massachusetts sisters and a Connecticut goalkeeper played with the U.S. women’s soccer team Monday morning as they battled Canada for a spot in the gold medal game, but ultimately lost.

Three local runners also competed Sunday night, and the U.S. women's basketball team -- led by numerous University of Connecticut grads -- stayed perfect when they took the victory over France.

Here's what's coming up, and who and how to watch:

USWNT Knocked out by Canada in Semifinals

Denise Rapinoe tells NBC10 Boston it has been difficult to support her daughter -- star soccer player Megan Rapinoe -- while she competes with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, while her family watches from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. women's soccer team has missed out on gold for the second straight Olympics.

Canada eliminated the USWNT with a 1-0 win in Monday's semifinal. Canada’s Jessica Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box and was given the chance to score the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who replaced an injured Alyssa Naeher, read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

The USWNT will have a chance to reach the podium in Thursday's bronze medal match against the loser of the other women's semifinal between Australia and Sweden.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was injured in the semifinal game. Naeher, 33, leapt to corral a Canadian cross and collided with teammate Julie Ertz, put off-kilter and landing hard on her right foot.

The Olympics are a family affair for Samantha and Kristie Mewis, two sisters and standout soccer players from Hanson, Massachusetts. Born in Weymouth, Kristie went to Boston College and Sam, less than two years younger, went to UCLA. The duo play midfield for the U.S. Women’s National Team, the first appearance for each at the Games.

Jade Carey wins gold in women's floor

USA Gymnastics' Jade Carey took home her first career Olympic medal with a gold in Monday's women's floor final.

USA Gymnastics' Jade Carey took home her first career Olympic medal with a gold in Monday's women's floor final.

The 21-year-old posted a 14.366 score. Italy's Vanessa Ferrari earned silver with a 14.200 score, while Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova earned bronze medals with matching 14.166 scores.

The result was far and away Carey's best at the Olympics. She finished in eighth place in each of her previous two finals, the individual all-around and vault.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade came in fifth a day after becoming her country's first ever female Olympic gold medalist gymnastic with a win in Monday's vault final.

Local runners Maclean, Purrier St. Pierre and Thomas compete

Another action-packed day of Olympic track and field began at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Another action-packed day of Olympic track and field began at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The first session of the evening was highlighted by two finals: men’s long jump and women’s 100m hurdles.

Team USA's Juvaughn Harrison is attempting the astonishing feat of competing in the high jump, where he is a medal favorite, and long jump in Tokyo -- the latter which he completed Sunday night.

The United States won gold at the 2016 Rio Games in men's long jump but will not take the podium in Tokyo, after Harrison finished fifth in his Olympic debut with a jump of 8.15m.

Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece won gold with a jump of 8.41m with his 6th attempt. Cuban teammates Juan Miguel Echevarría and Maykel Massó claimed silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Keni Harrison scored her first Olympic medal. She missed out on a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics and proceeded to break the women’s 100m hurdles world record just two weeks later with a time of 12.20. Team USA still swept the podium in Rio.

Harrison had a chance to win the U.S. its fourth gold medal in the event over the last five Olympics, but fell just short Sunday. She came away with the silver medal, posting a time of 12.52 in her Olympic debut.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold with a time of 12.37, and Megan Tapper of Jamaica placed third in the thrilling finish to claim bronze.

Gold medal favorite Kendra ‘Keni’ Harrison took home the silver medal in women’s 100m hurdles in a photo finish between second and third.

Also competing Sunday were Heather Maclean of Peabody, Massachusetts, and University of New Hampshire graduate Elle Purrier St. Pierre of Vermont, who ran in the women's 1,500m heats.

Purrier St. Pierre and Heather MacLean -- as well as Team USA's Cory McGee -- advanced. Purrier St. Pierre was the first member of Team USA to qualify, posting a time of 4:05.34 in Heat 2. Maclean closed out Heat 3 where she finished fifth overall with a time of 4:02.40.

Another local athlete competing Sunday was Harvard University graduate and Northampton, Massachusetts, native Gabby Thomas in the women's 200m heats.

Thomas advanced in the women's 200m, as did Team USA's Jenna Prandini and Anavia Battle. All three Americans finished in the top 10. Thomas finished in second place overall with a time of 22.20 in Heat 4.

The semifinals will take place on Monday at 6:25 a.m. ET, followed by the final on Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, fresh off setting an Olympic record in the women’s 100m, will also begin her quest to defend her gold medal in the 200m.

The second session begins at 6 a.m. ET on Monday and features three finals: the women’s discus throw (7 a.m. ET), men’s 3000m steeplechase (8:15 a.m. ET) and women’s 5000m (8:40 a.m. ET). Valarie Allman will try to be the first American woman to medal in discus since 2008. Hillary Bor gives the U.S. its best chance at a medal in steeplechase, while Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider will represent Team USA in the women’s 5000m.

The second session also includes action in the women’s pole vault, women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles. World record holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad will be in separate women’s 400m semifinals ahead of a must-watch final late Monday night.

Watch the first session live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream it here. Watch the second session live on Peacock, or stream it here.

US Women’s Basketball Beats France, Finishes Group Play Undefeated

Team USA women's basketball defeated France in a preliminary round game 92-83.

The U.S. women’s basketball team continued Olympic dominance in Tokyo, extending a 51-game win streak that dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The U.S. got off to a slow start in the first quarter and was down 22-19 at the end of the first.

However, Team USA was able to go on a run and come back to take the lead at halftime, 50-44.

France led an inspired comeback in the third quarter, making it a one-point game with almost eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the U.S. was able to withstand France's run thanks to five points from Chelsea Gray to ultimately walk away with another win on Monday.

A'ja Wilson, who entered the game averaging a double-double, scored 22 points and added three assists. Wilson has been the team’s top performer and averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games.

Breanna Stewart was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Stewart is also averaging a double-double.

Here's who Jayson Tatum and the the US men's basketball team will play in the quarterfinals

Durant is eying his third gold medal as the U.S. advances to the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics.

It's official: Jayson Tatum and the U.S. men's basketball team will play Spain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Tatum scored 27 points in Team USA 119-84 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, which sent the U.S. to the quarterfinals.

By virtue of their victory, the U.S. finished second in Group A, meaning they avoided Australia, France and the winner of Sunday’s game between Spain and Slovenia in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. is now set to meet Spain in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is at 12:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Click here for more details.