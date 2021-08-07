Team USA Shoots for Seventh Consecutive Gold Medal in Women's Basketball

The U.S. women's basketball team looks to win a gold medal for the seventh straight Olympics when they take the court on Saturday night.

The team features numerous players with local ties, many of whom played for the University of Connecticut once upon a time.

As these games prepared to wind down, there are several other key competitions coming up, including Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. trying to win gold in boxing and the U.S. women's volleyball team vying for its first ever gold medal.

And you won't want to miss the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 7 a.m. Sunday. You can watch it on Peacock or streaming live.

Here's how to watch our local athletes, plus other events taking place over the next 24 hours:

Team USA aims for seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

USA Women’s basketball point guard Sue Bird has helped earn her team a gold medal in the last four Olympic Games. Tokyo will likely be her last attempt before she retires.

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

The U.S. women's basketball team features numerous players with local ties, including UConn alums Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Stefanie Dolson, Katie Lou Samuelson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream here.

U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil

Team USA women’s volleyball gets revenge over Serbia in the semifinals and advances to the gold medal game.

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC.

The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil. Watch at 12:30 a.m ET on USA or stream here.

Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday

American Richard Torrez Jr. is heading to the super heavyweight boxing final on Thursday after beating Kazakhstan in the semifinals. As Torrez Jr. is guaranteed to take home the gold or silver medal, the California native will be the first American to medal in the category since 1988.

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez Jr. will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion. Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET or stream here.

Just call him 'Gold Medal Jay'

Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Team USA will be shooting for the gold medal against France at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Durant may have won the nickname "Captain America" for his heroics in carrying Team USA to a gold medal in men's basketball, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum wasn't too shabby himself.

He was one of the most consistent scorers of these games, and had 19 points off the bench in the gold medal game, including several scorching threes.

After the game, Tatum took to Twitter to suggest a new Olympic nickname of his own.

"St. Louis to Tokyo... whole lot to smile about! "Gold Medal Jay" when you see me please!" he said.

St. Louis to Tokyo… whole lot to smile about! “Gold Medal Jay” when you see me please!🥇 pic.twitter.com/3LQPsURqsv — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 7, 2021

He also quote tweeted a USA Basketball team Twitter post later in the night that included a picture of him drinking from a bottle of champagne in the locker room after the game. "we linked forever!" he said.

Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 7 a.m. ET Peacock or stream live here.