Who Will Be Crowned the World's Fastest Man? We're About to Find Out

Celtics Jayson Tatum scores 27 points in Team USA's win, Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more gold medals, and the battle to be the world's fastest man.

Here's what's coming up, and who and how to watch:

Trayvon Bromell sprints to become world’s fastest man

Trayvon Bromell tore his Achilles in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Five years later, he is fully recovered and is competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Track and Field competition continues on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network with five events: women’s hammer throw qualifying round, women’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1, women’s long jump qualifying round, women’s shot put final and men’s 400m Round 1.

There are a few Americans to keep your eye on around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo Saturday. Raven Saunders and Jessica Ramsey will have the chance to medal in women’s shot put. Saunders topped the competition in qualifying on Friday. Michael Norman, Michael Cherry and Randolph Ross will compete for a spot in the 400m final. Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Valerie Constien will race in the 3000m steeplechase.

The next track and field events will take place at 4 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. Then, the men’s high jump final, men's 100m semifinals, women's 100m hurdles semifinals, women's triple jump final, men's 800m semifinals, men's 400m hurdles semifinals will take place. The session will end with the crowning of the fastest man in the world in the men's 100m final. American Trayvon Bromell will look to bring home gold in the event for the United States for the first time since Justin Gaitlin in 2004. Watch the first session live in NBC’s primetime coverage and USA Network, or stream live.

Jayson Tatum scores 27 points in Team USA win; quarterfinals up next

In the U.S. men’s basketball game against the Czech Republic on Saturday, Durant set the record for Olympic career points.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored 27 points in Team USA 119-84 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday. The victory sends the U.S. to the quarterfinals.

"Felt good just to see some shots go in," Tatum said. "I think we're playing better each and every game, and that's what we expected, to be better than we were last game throughout this tournament. And any given night any guy on our team can do what I did tonight, and I think that's what makes us dynamic."

Game-high 27 PTS 🔥☘️



Kevin Durant passed Carmelo Anthony as the all-time leader in US basketball history during Saturday's game. In a postgame interview, Durant said Tatum, "is going to be the next guy to break the record."

By virtue of their victory, the U.S. finished second in Group A, meaning they will avoid Australia, France and the winner of Sunday’s game between Spain and Slovenia in the quarterfinals. Their opponent will be either Italy or the loser of Sunday’s game between Spain and Slovenia.

Caeleb Dressel looks to leave Tokyo with two more Olympic gold medals

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel won gold and broke a world record in the men's 100m butterfly on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The final day in the pool at the Tokyo Olympic Games will feature Caeleb Dressel in two more medal events.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will swim in finals for the men’s 50m freestyle and men’s 4x100m medley relay. Dressel has already taken home three gold medals in Tokyo and can become just the second athlete to win five gold medals at a single Olympics since 1992, joining former teammates Michael Phelps. He set the fastest qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle, while Team USA has won gold in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in all 14 Olympics where it has competed in the event.

The day’s session also features three more finals: the women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle and women’s 4x100m medley relay. American Abbey Weitzel will look to medal in the women’s 50m freestyle in a field with two Australian favorites. In the men’s 1500m freestyle, Robert Finke will go for gold after posting the second-fastest time in the heats. The U.S. will also look to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, an event where the American team set a world record in 2019.

Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream here.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

Here are five things to know about champion gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse. The events begin at 4 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock.

Massachusetts sisters advance to soccer semifinals

As U.S. women's soccer team was fighting to advance to the Olympic semifinals against the Netherlands on Friday, friends and family of Sam and Kristie Mewis -- the Hanson, Massachusetts, sisters competing in Tokyo -- cheered on every move.

Team USA managed to pull out a win in a nail-biter that ended in penalty kicks, sending the crowd into an elated frenzy.

One of the biggest moments for the crowd— aside from the win— was a goal from younger sister Sam to tie the game at 1.

The sisters’ high school soccer coach David Floeck was there to cheer the sisters on from home.

“I can’t even put into words,” he said. “It’s unbelievable and to know I was able to be there along the ride for a little while and to sit here and enjoy it.”

Watch the Mewis sisters' family and friends' reaction in the video below:

When the U.S. women's national soccer team won in a penalty kick shootout, family and friends for two sisters on the team were cheering on back home in Massachusetts.

It’s not over for the Mewis sisters yet, however. The U.S. must face Canada in the semifinals on Monday to earn a shot at becoming the first team to win Olympic gold right after winning the World Cup.