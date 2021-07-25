“Does it Really Get Better Than That?” U.S. Swimmer Chase Kalisz on Training With Michael Phelps

U.S. Swimmer Chase Kalisz recalled asking Michael Phelps how he handled the same schedule Olympians face now in Tokyo, with preliminary heats at night and final competition in the morning, when Phelps competed in Beijing in 2008.

Kalisz, the first American to capture a gold medal at the Tokyo Games when he won the men’s 400m individual medley on Sunday, noted that turn-around was new to him.

“Michael’s always been someone that is a wealth of knowledge to me and a source of inspiration for me,” Kalisz said. “He’s the greatest of all time. Does it really get better than that as your training partner?”

Phelps won 28 medals, 23 of them gold, in five Olympic Games. He swam his final Olympic race at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 4 X 100 m medley relay. He brought home eight gold medals from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.